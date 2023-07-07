YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, Calif. (KSEE) – The beauty of Yosemite– the spectacular views, the falls, the hiking trails. It lures at least four million visitors a year.

“The national parks belong to the American people, and we love to welcome our visitors,” says park ranger and Yosemite spokesperson Scott Gediman.

The park is welcoming so many visitors this season, it’s beginning to be a problem.

“When we get this amount of visitors, things happen where people wait in line for two to three hours to get in. We have full parking lots, shuttle busses are full, so it’s just not a great experience,” Gediman says.

Gediman says the reservation system implemented during the pandemic is over; now it’s a free for all. “That of course is coupled with the fact that we’ve had the biggest snowpack on record, so we have incredible waterfalls and beautiful weather, and so people are coming to Yosemite which is wonderful,” he says.

The park is taking a proactive approach to addressing the crowds with a plan called VAMP: the Visitor Access Management Plan.

They’re looking to make a blueprint for crowd management, with everyone’s ideas.

“There’s a lot of folks in Fresno and the Central Valley that have been coming to the park 40, 50, 60 years and people like that have firsthand knowledge, or anyone that’s coming you know you see something, and say, ‘Hey maybe try this, maybe try that’,” Gediman says.

Suggestions are encouraged on the park’s website or social media pages through September 6. Developing a plan won’t be quick, but they say it’s worth it so everyone can enjoy the beauty of Yosemite while preserving this national treasure in our own backyard.