FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno County Fruit Trail celebrated 20 fruitful seasons with an opening ceremony Friday.

The fruit trail, much like a wine trail, is a drive through the countryside with stops that allow visitors to taste and purchase local produce fresh from the farm.

The ceremony took place at 10:00 a.m. at the Sun-Maid Growers of California in Kingsburg where farm stands and stores featured an array of fresh fruits like cherries, strawberries, raspberries, peaches, and so much more.

The Fresno County Fruit Trail was created through a partnership between the elected and civic leaders and the farmers in Eastern Fresno County.

Anyone seeking more information or interested in the self-guided tour can visit their website.