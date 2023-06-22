FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A nonprofit returned to the Central Valley on Thursday to help pets receive the care they desperately need.

The Ellevet Project has helped thousands of vulnerable animals and this year, the bus will stop in five different states, and one of those stops was here in Fresno.

The Ellevet Project returned for the fourth year in a row to the Central Valley.

Dogs and cats waited in line with their owners at the Poverello House to receive some much-needed care.

“It’s really a life-or-death scenario for some of these pets you know they are in critical conditions like they can’t get proper vaccination and we are able to provide that for them,” said Max Wakshlag, a veterinarian assistant for Ellevet Project.

Since 2020 the Ellevet Project has provided free pet services to unhoused pet owners, such as free vaccinations, and also free food and supplies.

For some of those in the community who came out on Thursday, taking care of their pets is what truly matters most.

“For a lot of these people here, these animals are like family to them,” said Max Wakshlag. “Some people who don’t have a home or have lost everything, these animals are really the only thing they look forward to at the end of the day.”

The nonprofit will continue its tour and is heading to Modesto and Stockton next.