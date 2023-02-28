FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – On Tuesday, local organization Cultiva la Salud, city council members, and street vendor advocates hosted a conference for street vendors in the Central Valley so they could learn and understand the changes brought about following a new state law.

Senate Bill 972 facilitates and makes health permits accessible to street vendors, something tha council members said was not easily possible before.

Previously, street vendors with basic operations could not get permits because they needed to comply with requirements such as a three-compartment sink and 25-gallon containers.

The new law updates the California retail food code making the requirements more feasible for street vendors. Under SB 972, they can have an auxiliary sink and access to a commissary kitchen, for example, if they work with a restaurant, a local church, or a local library allowing access to those commercial kitchen spaces.

Officials say before SB 972 it was very expensive or difficult to access the required commissary space, so vendors could not get health permits unless they had a contract with a commissary space.

It’s important that they know the rules of the game, so to speak. Right. Like all of the technicalities that are in place, because what we’re trying to avoid is that their business be interrupted.

Genoveva Islas, Founder & Executive Director of Cultiva La Salud says she estimates the Central Valley has over 300 street vendors, but she thinks it could be more than that when considering vendors that may operate in the rural areas of Fresno County.

Additionally, through health permits and regulations, those backing the change want to send a message to the community that it’s safe to buy products from street vendors. SB 972 also addresses health and health-related food safety.

