FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Officials with the Child Welfare Services and the Fresno County Administrative Office talked about Mod C, a special facility for high-risk children in the foster care system Monday.

Officials say Module C or Mod C is the name of the modular building in the UMC Campus. Sanja Bugay, Director of the Department of Social Services, says they only have 24 hours to find a home for a kid, but Mod C, and their partnership with the State, allows them to have up to nine days to do so.

Mod C gives social workers time to understand the needs of the kids they foster since kids would have a bed, meals, and a social worker available anytime they need it. Kids housed at Mod C are high-risk children.

“The kids that end up in Mod C, are the kids that have really the most trauma in their lives, ” said Bugay.

Bugay describes these kids as the ones who need the most care, and the ones with the most dramatic experiences.

“They are great kids,” Sanja said.

Officials say that not every child in Mod C is a victim of human trafficking. Sometimes, kids would try to leave the building, and California law would allow them to leave even when they are high-risk children.

According to officials, when children leave, they usually come back. Upon return, they are able to intervene with services to the kid. Sometimes, these kids leave the facility because of their dramatic experience.

Paul Nerland, County Administrative Officer, says they need the State’s help to address and improve this situation.

“If there is just one child that’s at risk that’s too many. We need the state to pay more attention to this, because the social workers that we have doing this, they care about these kids, Sonja and I have spoken to them. We care about these kids, and frankly, we need to close this loophole and we need the state’s help to do that.” said Nerland.

According to Bugay, there are 357 fewer kids now in comparison with a year ago thanks to partnerships with families and the community that helped children to stay out of the foster care system. She says every month, new youth enters the foster care system, and they were able to keep 210 kids out of the system to be with their families thanks to the resources they provided to them.