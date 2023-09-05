FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Fresno County sales tax to help Fresno State gets a new push on Tuesday.

Community leaders held a presentation on how the new and improved “Measure E”, a one-penny sales tax increase on a four-dollar purchase will make a difference in the valley.

“Why we cannot depend on the state of California to fund our local university and why we must take matters into our own hands,” said Mayor Jerry Dyer.

Mayor Dyer presented the new and improved “Measure E,” which he says will help solve the chronic shortage of nurses, engineers, public safety professionals & others in Fresno County.

“Yes, Fresno State has a half billion dollars in deferred maintenance and in addition to that, there is a serious backlog of modern, new classrooms and laboratories, affordable housing on campus,” added Dyer.

The measure needed 50 percent of the vote to pass last year but was rejected with only 47 percent.

This year they’ve been able to gather over 34 thousand signatures in a little over a month, to put it back on the ballot.

“Measure E is absolutely essential because we cannot depend on the state of California for financial support that Fresno State desperately needs,” said Assemblyman Jim Patterson.

Officials say 100 percent of the funds generated by Measure E will be locally controlled by an appointed board of seven members.

“There is no difference between Fresno State and the region,” said Fresno State President Dr. Saul Jimenez-Sandoval.

Jimenez-Sandoval says over two thirds of Fresno State’s campus buildings are more than 50 years old and in need of TLC.

“When you invest in Fresno State you’re investing in yourself because 80 percent of all the teachers in the region come from Fresno State. 90 percent of our nurses stay in the valley, you wanna solve the nursing shortage, invest in Fresno State,” said Jimenez-Sandoval.

Mayor Dyer says the signatures will be turned into the Fresno County clerk’s office Wednesday morning. If passed, Measure E would generate 1.6 billion dollars over the next 25 years.