FRESNO COUNTY, Calif (KSEE/KGPE) – Another measure voters can expect to see on their ballot this November is Measure E.

If passed, Measure E will impose a 0.02% sales tax on all personal property sales in Fresno County.

The money collected by the measure will go to Fresno State. The funds will be used for a number of programs, scholarships, and improvements to the college.

The measure requires that two-thirds of the money be used for academic purposes while no more than one-third is allowed to be used for the athletics department.

The measure, states that a Citizens Oversight Committee will be established to oversee that the money is appropriately used.

The members of the committee will be appointed by the Fresno County Board of Supervisors.

The Libertarian Party of Fresno County and others filed an argument against the measure back in August claiming officials behind the measure are corrupt and put forward measures that benefit their own self-interest.

Supporters of Measure E say it will make Fresno State a “world-class attraction”.