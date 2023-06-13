PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Pile burning will begin Thursday by the Sequoia National Forest crews in Bearskin Grove as part of the Giant Sequoia Emergency Response.

If conditions are favorable, forest officials say that they will ignite approximately 1000 piles from Thursday, June 15 to June 20.

Forest officials say that personnel will be working closely with San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District to manage smoke production.

Forest officials state that the crew on-site will ensure that the fire doesn’t escape the piles and burn into other areas, and they will monitor the piles until they are declared out since some piles may smolder and burn for several days after ignition.

The objective of the emergency response is to reduce the wildfire risk that threatens the Giant Sequoia groves since previous wildfires have killed almost 20% of the largest giant sequoia trees in the world for the past two years, according to forest officials.

The project will focus on the 11 sequoia groves at the highest risk of stand-replacing fire in the short term.