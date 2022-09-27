FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno County State of the County luncheon on Tuesday revealed the county’s performance over the last year while also sharing plans for the future during the current transition period.

Chairman of the Board of Supervisors Brian Pacheco shared information on the recent accomplishments of the board.

Chairman Pacheco stated that the budget for the 2022-2023 fiscal year of Fresno County is the highest budget in its history at $4.4 billion.

During his speech, Pacheco also highlighted the county’s maintenance of country roads. Fresno County maintains 3,479 miles of country roads – which is the most of any county in the state.

“I’m excited with the leadership of the county and their vision for its future,” said Alcidia Gomes Senior Director of Development at Fresno State’s Jordan College of Agriculture.

While celebrating the accomplishments of the board, Pacheco also says the new “recession looming ” means that there is more work to be done.

Meanwhile, Fresno County Sheriff Margaret Mims is preparing to retire after 42 years in law enforcement.

“I’ve seen a lot of changes, a lot of ups and downs, with budgets, technology, has seen a lot of advancements in technology,” said Sheriff Mims. “I remember back when I first started we didn’t even have handheld radios.”

Sheriff Mims was honored at the luncheon with the “Lifetime of Service Award” and standing applause for her long career in law enforcement. Sheriff Mims was the first woman elected into office in the county and began her career in 1984.