FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Many government services will be closed for Christmas and New Year’s but there will be some services open and have a 24/7 line for calls, according to Fresno County.

Here’s what will be open for Christmas and New Year’s:

The Fresno County Access Line for Emergency Services will be available 24 hours a day.

Suicide Prevention Lifeline 988 will be available 24 hours a day.

The California Warm-Line, 1-855-845-7415, a non-emergency resource for anyone seeking mental and/or emotional support will also be open.

Individuals who may be experiencing crisis may access the Crisis Stabilization Center on their own 24/7 by calling 559-453-1008 or walking in at 4411 East Kings Canyon Road, Fresno, CA 93702.

Crisis Residential Treatment Facility for Adults provides 24/7 support to those needing crisis mental health services, crisis assessment, stabilization, and inpatient services. They can be reached at 559-860-4422 and they are located at 496 S. Barton Avenue.

For adolescent individuals who may be experiencing a mental health crisis, care may be accessed through the Crisis Stabilization Center (Exodus). The main number for youth is 559-512-8700 and they can walk into 4411 East Kings Canyon Road.

For Adolescent persons experiencing a psychiatric crisis, help may be accessed at Psychiatric Health Facility (PHF) that focuses on acute care, stabilization, community transition, and aftercare for youth ages 12-17. The adolescent PHF is at 4411 E. Kings Canyon Rd, Building #319, Fresno, CA, or by calling 559-600-2382.

For Social Services 24 hours/7 days a week Care Lines will be available for referral of Child or Elder/Dependent Abuse: Child Protective Services (CPS): 559-600-8320. Adult Protective Services (APS): 800-418-1426 or 559-600-3383.

24 hours/7 days a week Care Lines available for current or former foster youth

and their caregivers for immediate help from trained counselors or peers,

known as a Family Urgent Response System (FURS) or Cal-FURS: 1-833-939-3877

There will be offices open at 8 a.m. on Christmas and New Year’s but will close at noon.

Adult Realignment Division, 2171 N. Fine Ave., (559) 600-7399.

2212 N. Winery Ave., Fresno (Drug Suppression, Special Services Unit, and Pretrial Services), (559) 600-6040.

2135 Fresno St., Suite 104 (Adult Court Services), (559) 600-3420.

2220 Tulare St. Suite 1111, Fresno (Crime Victims Assistance Center), (559) 600-2822.

The following offices will operate regular business hours for these days and will

have staff representing all closed units to assist clients at these locations. All phone

calls will be forwarded to these areas where staff can answer and respond: