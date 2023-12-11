FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – With the year almost over, Google has compiled the top trending searches for local areas. Will Fresno’s surprise you?

Google compiled top tour searches, TV shows, “near me” searches and “versus” searches. Google also listed where Fresno searched for something specific.

The people of Fresno in a Netflix show called “XO Kitty,” ranking second in the U.S. in top trending searches related to it. The show is about the youngest of Covey sisters, Kitty, and her quest to find true love.

When it came to TV shows, love and chaos were in the air this year.

The top trending shows this year in Fresno were:

The Last of Us

Beef

The Night Agent

The Golden Bachelor

XO Kitty

For tours, everyone was and is hoping to get a glimpse of Taylor Swift for her Eras tour; Swift ranked number one for most trending tour searches in Fresno. Peso Pluma’s “Doble P Tour” ranked second and Drake’s “It’s All a Blur Tour” ranked third. The queen bee, Beyonce’s “Renaissance World Tour” ranked fourth and the Soy Rebelde Tour ranked fifth.

Fresno ranked third in the U.S. for top trending searches for Logan Paul vs. Dillon Danis. It was also ranked second for the top five trending versus searches.

The top five trending “near me” searches were:

Air quality near me

Earthquake near me

Pawn shop near me

Optometrist near me

Veterinarian near me

People in Fresno also seemed curious about air quality and earthquakes.