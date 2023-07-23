FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – With the sun beaming down on the valley, the water at Island Water Park serves as an escape from the triple-digit heat.

General Manager of Island Water Park, Bob Martin, says they already have more people than they expected.

“We have more people than projected today I’m sure the hot weather is driving them out here,” said Martin.

The park says the water may be cold, but stresses the importance of hydrating since park first responders have had to treat several people with heat-related illnesses.

“We have several people faint in line today we have several EMTs on duty we try to take care of them,” Martin continued, “We do have hydration stations everywhere in the park you’ll see igloos with ice water in it.”

For some families try to drink as much water as possible in between rides at the park.

“It’s really good it’s really satisfying now that it is humid and hot when I first went into the water today it was super cold and nice,” said Park goer Darren Childerss.

Whether park-goers are riding the water slides or floating in the lazy river everyone is trying to stay cool.

The lines for the rides serve as visual proof of just how many people are at the park. Some lines stretch from the top of the rides to stories down to the bottom.

If you want to join in on the fun and the sun the park will be open through September.