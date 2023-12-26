FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – With all the holiday decorations now being put away including ornaments off of the tree, people may be wondering where they can dispose of their Christmas tree.

Look for your city below to find out how you can dispose of a real Christmas tree properly.

Merced

The City of Merced’s bulky item drop-off site was established to aid residential service customers with bulky item disposal throughout the year, according to city officials. Bulky items are those larger items that do not fit in a regular residential can, like a mattress or sofa – in this case trees.

The City of Merced says they have two options for Christmas tree disposal needs.

Once all the garland, tinsel, and decorations have been removed, the Christmas tree can be placed in a green container for service. The tree may need to be cut in half if the lid is unable to close. Flocked trees are not allowed in the green container.

A new disposal option for the City of Merced residential customers is to take your tree, real, flocked, or fake to the Bulky Item Drop-Off-Site.

Hours of operation for the drop-off site are Tuesday to Friday from noon to 3 p.m. and the first and third Saturday of the month from 8 a.m. to noon. They are located at 6040 N. Highway 59 Merced, CA, 95348.

Madera

The City of Madera will have its Annual Residential Curbside Cleanup as this program is set to help assist residents in the removal of excess trash, rubbish, and other bulky items not collected during normal weekly service.

Residents can begin placing debris in the street in front of their residence up to three days before their scheduled cleanup date.

For more information on dates for clean up in a home, click here.

Fresno

The City of Fresno encourages residents to make sure their Christmas tree does not end up in the landfill. They say it can serve other useful purposes such as mulch or a compost additive.

Additionally, officials say that recycling Christmas trees the green carts helps the city of Fresno reach recycling goals and saves landfill space.

City officials say artificial Christmas trees can be donated or placed in the gray cart for disposal.

While preparing a Christmas tree to be recycled, city officials ask:

Remove all ornaments, lights, and tinsel.

Remove the stand

Clovis

The City of Clovis says Christmas trees will be collected for disposal during the beginning of the year. If possible, the trees should be cut and placed in the green waste cart. Otherwise, they should be placed at the curb.

Republic Services will be collecting Christmas trees that are placed at the curb during the first two weeks following Christmas.

The stand and all decorations must be removed from Christmas trees. Artificial trees are not eligible for curbside removal.

Hanford

The City of Hanford officials say the refuse division no longer provides curbside pick up of Christmas trees or leaves.

City officials ask that all residents dispose of leaves and cut down Christmas trees in their green waste container and the Refuse Division will continue to empty it weekly.

Residents can also drop off Christmas trees at the following locations:

City Corporation Yard, 900 S. 10th Ave.

City Well Site, 2288 W. Grangeville Boulvard.

This drop-off will be from Dec. 26 2023 through Jan. 26, 2023.

Visalia

Starting Dec. 26 and running through Jan. 6, 2024, Visalia residents can drop off their holiday trees for free.

Residents can bring their Christmas tree to one of the drop-off locations, they are keeping it out of the trash. The trees received will be turned into compost. Before the trees are dropped all ornaments, lights, tinsel and any stands should be removed.

Drop-off locations are:

Food 4 Less on 2025 N. Dinuba Blvd. (behind Panda Express.)

Neighborhood Church on 5505 W. Riggin Ave. at Akers St.

Parkside Chapel on 3200 E. Walnut Ave. (East of Lovers Lane.)

Save Mart Supermarket on Akers & Goshen Ave. (drop off at the southeast corner behind the shopping center – N. Atwood Ct. & W. Sanders Ave.)

Sequoia Mall on the northeast corner of Mall parking lot, behind Hobby Lobby

Sierra Baptist Church on 1437 E. Walnut Ave.

St. Johns & Lovers Lane Parking lot at E. St. Johns Parkway and N. Lovers Lane

For more information contact the City of Visalia Public Works Department at (559) 713-4428.

Kingsburg, Sanger, Los Banos, Laton, Mendota, Parlier, Riverdale, San Joaquin, Kerman, Huron, Firebaugh, Reedley

Mid Valley Disposal says they can pick Christmas trees as they enter residential areas Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Mid-Valley Disposable says natural holiday trees are 100% recyclable.

Some tips to ensure the Christmas tree is properly collected are:

Remove standing, ornaments, lights, and tinsel.

Cut up the tree in half, or thirds, and place it in a yard waste container(s).

Trees with flocking or fire retardants are not acceptable. Cut them in half or third, and place them in a trash container.

For more information on these cities’ pick-up times, click here.