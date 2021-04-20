What can open now? Fresno and Kings counties enter orange tier

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — The California Department of Public Health Tuesday announced that Fresno and Kings counties have reached the metrics required to enter the orange tier.

What changes when a county enters the orange “moderate” tier?

Bars (where no meals provided)

Can open outdoors only with modifications

Bowling alleys

Can open with modifications

– Max 25% capacity

– Max 50% capacity if all guests test negative or show proof of full vaccination

– Food/beverage service in designated areas only

– Alcohol service outdoors only and must follow bar guidance

Breweries (where no meals provided)

Can open indoors and outdoors with modifications

– Max 25% capacity, or 100 people, whichever is fewer

– Capacity may increase to 37.5% if all guests show proof of negative test or full vaccination

Cardrooms

Can open indoors with modifications

– Max 25% capacity

– Capacity may increase to 37.5% if all guests show proof of negative test or full vaccination

Conferences

Can open with modifications

– Tickets or guest list required

– Assigned seating

– No intermingling of multiple private events



Outdoor:

– Max capacity 100 people

– Max capacity 300 if all guests show proof of negative test or full vaccination



Indoor:

– Max capacity 150 if all guests show proof of negative test or full vaccination

Cultural ceremonies

Can open indoors with modifications

– Max 50% capacity or 200 people, whichever is fewer

Dance studios

Can open indoors with modifications

– Max 25% capacity

– +Indoor pools

Distilleries (where no meals provided)

Can open indoors and outdoors with modifications

– Max 25% capacity, or 100 people, whichever is fewer

– Capacity may increase to 37.5% if all guests show proof of negative test or full vaccination

Fairs

Can open with modifications

– Max capacity 25%

– In-state visitors only

Family entertainment centers

Can open indoors or outdoors with modifications

– Max 25% capacity

– Max 50% capacity if all guests test negative or show proof of full vaccination

– Food/beverage service in designated areas only

– Alcohol service outdoors only and must follow bar guidance

Funeral homes

Can open indoors with modifications

– Max 50% capacity

Gatherings

Are allowed with modifications



Outdoors:

– Max capacity 50 people



Indoors:

– Strongly discouraged

– Max 25% capacity or 25 people, whichever is fewer

Gyms and fitness centers

Can open indoors with modifications

– Max 25% capacity

– +Indoor pools

– Capacity may increase to 37.5% if all guests show proof of negative test or full vaccination

Hotels and lodging

Can open with modifications

– +Fitness centers (+25%)

– +Indoor pools

Indoor playgrounds (bounce centers/ball pits/laser tag)

Can open with modifications

– Max 25% capacity

– Max 50% capacity if all guests test negative or show proof of full vaccination

– Food/beverage service in designated areas only

– Alcohol service outdoors only and must follow bar guidance

Live performances

Can open with modifications

– In-state attendees only

– Advanced reservations only



Outdoors:

– Max capacity 33%, including suites

– Max capacity of 67% with proof of negative test or full vaccination

– Suite max capacity 25%

– Restricted concessions and dining



Indoors, all venues:

– No eating/drinking in seats, but in designated areas only

– Suites 25% capacity, max 3 households



Indoors, venues seating up to 1,500:

– Max 15% capacity or 200 people

– Max 35% capacity if all guests show proof of negative test or full vaccination



Indoors, venues seating 1,501 and above:

– Max 10% capacity or 2000 people, whichever is fewer, with no eating/drinking

– Max 35% capacity if all guests show proof of negative test or full vaccination

Movie theaters

Can open indoors with modifications

– Max 25% capacity or 100 people, whichever is fewer

– Capacity may increase to 37.5% if all guests show proof of negative test or full vaccination

Museums

Can open indoors with modifications

– Indoor activities max 50% capacity

– Capacity may increase to 75% if all guests show proof of negative test or full vaccination

Private events / meetings

Can open with modifications

– Tickets or guest list required

– Assigned seating

– No intermingling of multiple private events



Outdoor:

– Max capacity 100 people

– Max capacity 300 if all guests test negative or show proof of full vaccination



Indoor:

– Max capacity 150 if all guests test negative or show proof of full vaccination

Professional sports

Can open outdoors only with modifications

– Max capacity 33%, including suites

– Max capacity of 67% with negative test result or proof of full vaccination

– Suite max capacity 25%

– In-state attendees only

– Advanced reservations only

– Outdoor concessions sales only

Racetracks

Can open with modifications

– Permanent venues with live audiences outdoors only

– Max 20% capacity

– Regional attendees only (within 120 miles)

– Reservations required

– Assigned seating only

– In-seat concessions only (no concourse sales)

Receptions

Can open with modifications

– Tickets or guest list required

– Assigned seating

– No intermingling of multiple private events



Outdoor:

– Max capacity 100 people

– Max capacity 300 if all guests test negative or show proof of full vaccination



Indoor:

– Max capacity 150 if all guests test negative or show proof of full vaccination

Restaurants (dine-in)

Can open indoors with modifications

– Max 50% capacity or 200 people, whichever is fewer

– Capacity may increase to 75% if all guests show proof of negative test or full vaccination

Weddings

Indoor ceremonies permitted with modifications. Outdoor and indoor receptions permitted for up to three households, including host and guests. Indoor receptions are strongly discouraged.

– Max 50% capacity

Wineries

Can open indoors and outdoors with modifications

– Max 25% capacity, or 100 people, whichever is fewer

– Capacity may increase to 37.5% if all guests show proof of negative test or full vaccination

Zoos

Can open indoors with modifications

– Indoor activities max 50% capacity

– Capacity may increase to 75% if all guests show proof of negative test or full vaccination