FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – What is a fair without the fun carnival rides? Organizers at the Big Fresno Fair say the rides are the place to be for some fun for the whole family.

From returning favorite rides to new attractions, Butler Amusements is said to thrill fairgoers of all ages. Along with these fun rides, Butler Amusements staff says they take safety measures for the attractions as their priority.

“Inspected by the state of California as well as we had independent ride inspectors come in brought in by the fair, all during set up, all these rides are inspected,” said Sean Butler Murphy, Chief Operating Officer for Butler Amusements. “We also do daily, monthly weekly, and yearly inspections.”

Some of the rides include:

Dumbo

Puppy roll

Carousel

Hawaiian express

Turbo

Swings

Ferris wheel

Organizers say they are introducing a new cashless process of ticket purchasing for rides and games as there are kiosk systems all throughout the carnival area. If you wish to reload your wristband for rides and games, it is as simple as a scan of a QR code.

Organizers say the kiosks accept Credit Cards, Debit Cards, Apple Pay, Samsung Pay, Google Pay, Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Discover, and Union Pay. This easy process allows you to reload your ride/game wristbands to go up to over 120 credits per band.

If you wish to ride all the rides you can all day an unlimited ride wristband is available. Additionally, if you wish to beat the line, a fast pass wristband can be purchased as well.

Fairgoers can enjoy these attractions from October 4th until October 15th. For more information visit the Big Fresno Fair’s Carnival ride’s website.