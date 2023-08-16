FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Summer may be coming to an end, but the searing heat continues.

With temperatures once again in the triple digits, Fresno Unified is doing what it can to limit students’ exposure to the heat.

“We actually have a staff engagement group who monitors both air quality and heat and they make recommendations. So sometimes instead of P.E teachers for example being outside they might be in an air-conditioned multiple-purpose room doing different things,” said Bob Nelson, Fresno Unified Superintendent

Central Unified School District whose school year started today doing all it can to beat the heat.

“There are different things we can do to make sure kids are comfortable some of those things might be allowing libraries and shad spaces to relax during recess or structured breaks,” said Ketti Davis Central Unified Superintendent.

After-school sports are a major concern for heat-related illnesses for both districts since practices take place in some of the hottest parts of the day.

“There are other things they do maybe they will go and talk playbook instead of maybe they will do it in an air-conditioned space instead of being outside in full pads they limit and change whatever activities they are working on,” Nelson continued.

Both districts say when it comes to avoiding heat-related issues, hydration is the key.

“We have refilling water on our campuses schools have access for those who need refillable water bottles,” said Davis.