‘We’ve had such wonderful support from the community:’ Longtime bookstore celebrates Independent bookstore day

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) — A longtime Fresno bookstore celebrated Independent bookstore day and it’s 10 year anniversary on Saturday.

Petunia’s Place has been around for 40 years, but 10 years at their location on Palm and Bullard Avenues.

The bookstore mostly sells children books but have other genres too. To celebrate the big day they allowed people to come in and browse.

It was by appointment only to adhere to COVID-19 safety measures. The owner says its the community that has helped them get through these tough times.

“We’ve had such wonderful support from the community even during the pandemic, people just calling and regularly sending books to their grandchildren out of state or out of town just to support kids and support us which is appreciated very much,” Petunia’s Place Owner, Jean Fennacy.

Petunia’s place has been doing curb side pick up and online orders which they plan to continue.

Based on the success of appointment browsing today… They’re considering trying it a few days a week in the future.

