FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 19-year-old was involved in a rollover crash early Friday morning in central Fresno, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Police say wet weather and speed were a factor in a crash around 3:00 a.m. near Brawley and Herndon avenues. The driver had to be pulled from the crash after the car rolled over several times.

Offices say the driver was taken to a local hospital with moderate injuries.