FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A wet Friday in Fresno causes a busy and dangerous commute for drivers.

“We’ve been seeing cars slide off the freeway, it’s been raining really hard the wipers have been working overtime,” driver Benny said while at a gas station in Fresno.

The California Highway Patrol responded to many crashes, including one on Highway 180 and Fowler on-ramp. Officers said a driver hit a light pole, landing them in a ditch. Officers said no one was seriously hurt.

On Clinton and Highway 99, a Caltrans camera shows first responders on the scene of another crash, slowing traffic during a busy commute.

CHP officer mike Salas said as the rain continues, they have extra officers patrolling.

“We will have many officers out here throughout this weekend with the anticipation that there’s going to be multiple crashes unfortunately and multiple cars for service whether it be flooded roadways or things falling into the roads,” Salas said.

Salas said in the mountains chain controls will be put in place, but travel should be avoided. He says his biggest message is to slow down, and don’t drive through floods.

“If you happen to come across a barrier, just know they are there for a reason, don’t try to go around them, a lot of times water is going across roadways and washing it out,” he said.