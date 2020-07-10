Western Band Association cancels high school band events for rest of season

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The Western Band Association said Friday they have canceled high school band events for the rest of the season due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Officials say they will be offering several performance-based opportunities for students and ensembles instead.

Some of the opportunities will include virtual Festivals, honor band, WBA I&E, and various education events/clinics.

Officials say the virtual webinars, clinics, and other services will deliver world-class educational experiences to ensembles, directors, and staff.

