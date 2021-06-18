West Nile virus mosquitoes found in Fresno County health officials say

FRESNO County, CALIFORNIA (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno County Department of Public Health says adult mosquitos found in the City of Fresno have tested positive for the West Nile virus.

The department says they were told by health officials that these mosquitoes were collected from the 93727 zip code area.

Interim Health Officer Dr. Rais Vohra says, “This confirmation is a strong reminder that everyone should take this disease seriously and should take every precaution to protect themselves and their families from mosquito bites.”

To stop the spread of the West Nile virus, health officials have encouraged the public to contact their local mosquito control district for problems regarding mosquitos, standing water and to report any neglected swimming pools.

Health officials say the public should practice the “Three Ds” to protect themselves against mosquito bites and the virus.

DETER – Apply insect repellent containing deet, oil of lemon, picaridin, eucalyptus or IR3535 according to label instructions. Insect repellent should not be used on children who are under two months old.

DAWN AND DUSK – Wear proper clothing and repellent if you go outside during the early morning or at night because mosquitoes usually bite at these times. Keep mosquitoes out of your home with tight-fitting screens on doors and windows. Replace any screens that have holes or tears.

DRAIN – Remove sources of standing water on your property to prevent mosquitoes from laying eggs in them. Empty out flower pots, buckets, old car tires and other containers. If you know about a swimming pool that has been neglected, contact your local mosquito and vector control agency.

Health officials encourage residents to report dead birds on the California West Nile website or by calling the toll-free number 1-877-WNV-BIRD.

Fresno County residents can find their local mosquito abatement district online and for more information residents can call (559) 896-1085.