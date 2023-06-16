National Park officials have a plan to get rid of mosquitoes spreading avian malaria in Maui — by releasing more mosquitos. (Getty Images)

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Delta Mosquito and Vector Control District says it is reporting a mosquito sample tested positive for West Nile virus in Visalia.

Officials say this is the District’s second indication of West Nile virus this year and the first dead bird positive with the virus.

Three mosquito samples were collected in east Visalia between East St. Johns Parkway and East Goshen Avenue while the dead bird was collected near West Ferguson Avenue and North Sallee Street, according to officials.

West Nile virus is transmitted to people and animals through the bite of an infected female mosquito. Mosquitoes become infected when they feed on infected birds. Infected mosquitoes then spread West Nile virus to people and other animals by biting them.

While most infected people will have no symptoms, officials say others will develop fever, headaches, and body aches. Some cases require hospitalization and, in rare cases, death occurs.

To reduce the risk of contracting mosquito-borne diseases, follow these guidelines:

Prevent mosquito bites by using an EPA-registered insect repellent when going outside around dawn and dusk, when these mosquitoes are most active.

Cover up. Wear long sleeve shirts and long pants when mosquitoes are most active to reduce bites.

Check window and door screens to prevent mosquitoes from entering your home.

There are ways to help prevent and reduce mosquitoes around homes:

Inspect yards for standing water sources. Drain water that collects under potted plants, bird baths, tires, and any other water-holding containers.

Screen the openings of lawn drains.

Clean and scrub pet dishes and water features weekly.

Request free mosquitofish for backyard ponds, horse troughs, or neglected swimming pools. Free mosquitofish are available at the District office located in Visalia at 1737 W Houston Ave.

Officials say every effort is being made to locate areas of standing water where mosquitoes may breed, including but not limited to catch basins, storm drain systems, and neglected swimming pools. They added that neglected swimming pools continue to be a mosquito breeding issue in the District.

Neglected swimming pools can be reported to the District anonymously for treatment at (559) 732-8606.