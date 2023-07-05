VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – 11 new mosquito samples with West Nile Virus were detected in eight locations in Visalia, Farmersville, and Dinuba, announced the Visalia Delta Mosquito and Vector Control District on Wednesday.

Following the previous update of the West Nile Virus detected in five mosquito samples, officials reported 11 mosquito samples from eight locations in Visalia, Dibuna, and Farmersville.

Sample 1,2: Visalia. Near West Riggin Ave and North Akers St.

Sample 3: Visalia. Near West Houston Ave and North Linwood St.

Sample 4: Visalia. Near West Tulare Ave. and South Roeben St.

Sample 5,6: Visalia. Near West Murray Ave. and North Rinaldi St.

Sample 7,8: Visalia. Near West Riggin and North Dinuba Blvd.

Sample 9: Farmersville. West Walnut Ave and Farmersville Blvd

Sample 10: Farmersville. Visalia Rd and Farmersville Blvd

Sample 11: Dinuba. East Kamm Ave. and South Alta Ave.

The West Nile Virus is transmitted to people and animals through the bite of an infected female mosquito, and mosquitos become infected when they feed on infected birds.

Officials say adults over 50 years old and people with compromised immune systems are at increased risk of serious complications. Symptoms may include fever, headaches, and body aches. Some rare cases might lead to death.

District officials encourage anyone experiencing symptoms to seek medical attention.

District officials say neglected swimming pools continue to be a mosquito breeding issue, but they can be anonymously reported for treatment at (559) 732-8606.

Some other areas of standing water where mosquitoes may breed include catch basins and storm drain systems.