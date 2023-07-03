VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Delta Mosquito and Vector Control District in Visalia is reporting five more mosquito samples tested positive for West Nile Virus, officials said on Monday.

Following the West Nile Virus sample found in June, officials say five mosquito samples were collected from five new locations in Visalia.

Sample 1: Northwest Visalia near W. Riggin Ave and N. Akers.

Sample 2: North Visalia near W Houston Ave and North Mooney Blvd.

Sample 3: East Visalia near N. Dinuba Blvd. and W. Houston Ave.

Sample 4: Southeast Visalia near W Walnut Ave. and S. Ben Maddox Way

Sample 5: South Visalia near W. Whitendale Ave. and S Giddings St

West Nile Virus is transmitted to people and animals through the bite of an infected female mosquito, officials say. Mosquitoes become infected when they feed on infected birds, and they can spread the virus to people and other animals by biting them.

While most infected people will have no symptoms, others will develop fever, headaches, and body aches. Officials say some cases require hospitalization and, in rare cases, death occurs.

Officials advise the public to seek immediate medical care if there are any symptoms showing.