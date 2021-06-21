1 dead, 1 injured after water tank ruptures near Lemoore college

LEMOORE, California. (KSEE/KGPE) – A contractor has died, and a city employee was injured after a water tank ruptured in Lemoore on Monday afternoon.

Lemoore City Manager Nathan Olson says a mechanical failure caused the 1.5 million gallon tank to rupture across the street from West Hills College Lemoore.

Olson says the water tank is city-owned and there will be an investigation into what caused it to rupture.

In the meantime, the city is planning on using wells to supply water for residents. The water might have discoloration, but city officials say it is safe to drink.

In a Facebook post, the college asked all students to evacuate from the campus shortly after the tank ruptured. The college also canceled all classes for the rest of the day.

Representatives from Cal/OSHA have responded to the scene.