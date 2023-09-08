LEMOORE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The community-centric event, “Evening of HOPE,” was hosted by the West Hills College in Lemoore, welcoming community members for a unity evening, the West Hills Community College District announced on Friday.

College officials say “Evening of HOPE” showcased the power of collaboration, bringing together people from all walks of life and uniting the Kings County community with the college community.

Attendees were able to enjoy several food vendors: Gotti’s Kitchen, Acai Bar, KK’s Kettlecorn, Wicked Waffle, Sweet Crum, and Sugar Mutt Cotton Candy.

The event started with a Santa Rosa Rancheria land acknowledgment, recognizing the deep ancestral ties to the land on which the college stands. Officials say the gesture underscored the importance of cultural awareness and appreciation.

As the evening unfolded, officials say the Fresno African Drumming Group’s rhythmic beats filled the air, transporting attendees to the heart of Africa.

“Tonight was a resounding success; we like to say we are putting the community back in community college,” said James Preston, President of West Hills College Lemoore. “We are dedicated to creating an environment where everyone feels welcome, and ‘Evening of HOPE’ is just the beginning of what we hope to achieve together.”