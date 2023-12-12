LEMOORE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – 20 STEM students have been awarded National Science Foundation (NSF) S-STEM CORES Scholarships by West Hills College in Lemoore, officials announced on Tuesday.

Officials say the scholarships are valued at up to $10,000 annually per student ($5,000 per semester) for a maximum of four semesters.

College officials say recipient students will find comprehensive support, including a dedicated faculty mentor and complementary tutoring for courses up to Intro to Calculus, monthly cohort meetings and seminars, field trips each semester, and paid research opportunities. The scholarship will allow two students to have the chance to attend conferences a year.

“To be eligible, students must be enrolled at West Hills College Lemoore in a STEM major, exhibit academic dedication, and genuine financial need,” said Kurt Sterling, Dean of Education at WHCL. “Our college wants to make it easier for students to tackle their living expenses and basic needs while focusing on academics. We hope that these scholarships contribute to their success.”

“The access to SI tutors, myriad STEM opportunities, and activities have been invaluable. I’m also grateful for the MESA program and future internship opportunities,” said Emily Roacha, a Biology sophomore and first-time recipient.

The college will distribute nearly $200,000 in (NSF) STEM-CORES Scholarships for this academic year, half of them officials say are being disbursed on Tuesday. A second distribution is planned for the next semester.