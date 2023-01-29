FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – It may not look like it now but in the not-so-distant future, the field on Church Avenue and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard will be home to southwest Fresno’s very first Starbucks.

“We take for granted some of the things in our neighborhoods. I drive by Starbucks every day in all parts of the city, there is not one in west Fresno,” said Fresno Mayor Jerry Dyer.

He says he has been working for more than a year to bring Starbucks and other commodities to west Fresno.

“The history of west Fresno and how the folks there have been left behind and feel left behind,” Mayor Dyer continued.

The west Fresno Starbucks will be a community store, the first of its kind coming to the city sometime next year.

“It’s a larger Starbucks; it is designed so that people will come in and stay longer it will have a community feel,” said Dyer.

Steven Taylor with the Edison Tennis Club spends his Saturdays at Edison High School and says he looks forward to grabbing his favorite treat after a match.

“When I wanted to get a Starbucks I like the green tea so to finish playing tennis and go get some green tea is beneficial for me,” said Taylor.

Mayor Dyer says this is just the first step in bringing more resources to the underserved part of the community.

“Informed of the needs of southwest Fresno like a banking institution.. which we are working on, the need for a grocery store the need for more park space.”