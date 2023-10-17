FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Lowe’s announced on Tuesday that the West Fresno Boys and Girls Club’s Garden and Outdoor Area is one of 100 community projects to be completed this year as part of its community impact program.

Lowe’s Hometowns says it is the company’s largest-ever community impact program. It launched in 2022 and has a five-year, $100 million commitment to rebuild and revitalize community spaces nationwide.

Boys and Girls Club officials say the newly renovated space will include new fencing, an irrigation system, new sod, renovation of existing planter boxes, and new boxes. There will also be an outdoor play area for games and sports.

Club officials say these renovations will help young people in West Fresno by giving them a safe, fun, and positive environment to grow and learn.

