‘We’re so excited’: In-person plans for the World Ag Expo

TULARE, California (KGPE) – The World Ag Expo will return to Tulare next month with more than 95 in-person seminars and demos scheduled for the three-day show.

The expo was held virtually in 2021.

Around 100,000 attendees from more than 60 countries are expected in Tulare from Feb. 8 until Feb. 10.

“We’re so excited to be back live in 2022,” said the World Ag Expo’s Jennifer Fawkes. “We’re planning a safe event and it’s gonna be really important since ag is an essential industry.”

The expo is the largest annual agricultural show of its kind in the world and a big boost for the local economy. Data from the Tulare Chamber of Commerce suggests it brings in over $50 million to the greater-Tulare area.

“We fill hotels and restaurants throughout the period of the show, in addition to people coming in advance,” revealed CEO Donnette Silva Carter.

World Ag Expo officials have introduced new COVID-19 protocols, including hand sanitizing stations and offering masks. However, vaccination status will not be checked, nor test results be requested. However, the federal government requires international visitors to test negative for COVID-19 to travel into the country.

“We lead the world in ag production and to be able to bring people back into our community every year is just an amazing opportunity to put that spotlight on Tulare,” said Carter.

Organizers are keeping up to date with Tulare County’s Health and Human Services Agency regards the Omicron variant’s spread – and also waiting until Jan. 15 when the state is expected to update its standards. However, they do not expect to pivot to an online event like last year.

Tickets for the World Ag Expo 2022 are now on sale online. Event organizers ask those who feel ill to stay home.