‘We’re not done yet’: Clovis’ 9/11 memorial continues to develop ahead of 20th anniversary

CLOVIS, Calif. (KGPE) – The California 9/11 Memorial in Clovis is considered the biggest outside of New York City.

The memorial continues to grow; this year they added three more statues.

“The good news for the Central Valley and California residents, in general, is that we’re not done yet,” said founding California 9/11 Memorial board member Jim Stemler.

The memorial was created by David McDonald of Pelco, shortly after the September 11th attacks in 2001.

“There are many tributes to the firefighters, the military, the citizens, police officers, EMS workers – everybody who lost their lives there’s some representation out here at the memorial,” said Stemler.

The memorial is now not-for-profit and open to the public.

“Schnider, who Pelco was sold to, had started selling off the campus,” said Todd Cook of Cook Land Company. “The Cook family and Cook Land Company purchased substantial assets of the campus and started to redevelop it and with that came the privilege and the honor of the California 9/11 memorial.”

The memorial includes 1/100 scale replicas of the World Trade Center towers. Inscribed on them are the names of the first responders who perished: police, firefighters, paramedics, and other first responders.

“The students that are there today weren’t born during September 11th of 2001,” said founding board member, Dr. Kathryn Catania. “As Americans, no matter your ethnicity or race, everybody came together in the spirit of helping. And in times of crisis, that’s what we do in America.”

The memorial is open 24-hours a day 365 days a year, and the site is set up for people to come out, sit, and reflect.