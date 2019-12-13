Breaking News
Senate backs measure affirming century-old Armenian genocide

‘We’re always going to have his memories’: killed sailor’s body comes home

Local News

MA3 Oscar Temores died Nov. 30 after getting into a crash while on-duty

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LEMOORE, California (KSEE) — Final goodbyes are being prepared by the family of Master-at-Arms 3rd Class Oscar Temores. The Lemoore-native died nearly two weeks ago after getting into a crash while on-duty in Virginia.

To show their support, Naval Air Station Lemoore hosted the beginning of Temores’ procession back home. The motorcade arrived a little after 11 a.m. and everyone on base lined the route.

NAS Lemoore’s Commanding Officer, Captain Doug Peterson, said the base started making plans as soon they learned Temores was from the area.

“We offered whatever help we could do to the family to make sure [the family’s] journey was as peaceful and as graceful as it could be,” Peterson said.

After leaving the naval air station, the motorcade headed to People’s Funeral Chapel in Hanford. It was there where family, friends, and strangers gathered to share their grief.

For his family, Temores’ death hit hard. He was already planning to come back home in January. Alfredo Loera, his father-in-law, said Temores bought plane tickets the same day he died.

Celina Martinez, Temores’ mother, said her son loved to help others. In the days after his death, she learned her son helped his friends at his base study for ranking exams.

“Oscar was very humble. He never bragged about moving up in rank. His own friends were the ones that told us about what he did.”

Temores leaves behind his wife, Bethany, and their 2-year-old son, Damien.

“He was just that type of person that would always want to be around family and friends,” said Loera. “Every time it was just him and I, we would talk about so many things.”

As his family prepares their final goodbyes, they’re just thankful for the time they were able to spend with him.

“The good thing is we’re always going to have his memories,” said Martinez.

Family described all the support they’ve gotten as “overwhelming.” They thank everyone for their good wishes.

They also invite everyone the services at St. Peter Prince of the Apostles Church in Lemoore.

  • Public Viewing: Friday, Dec. 13, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Funeral Mass: Saturday, Dec. 14, begins at 10 a.m.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don’t Miss

Join the Pro Football Challenge
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact Investigative Reporter Erik Rosales and let him be

On Your Side.

Email erikrosales@cbsfresno.com

Images from Armenia

Small patients in Armenia
Yerevan by night.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers in Gyumri.
Doctors unpack medical supplies from The Central Valley.
Fresno Medical Mission at work.
Medical Supplies being unloaded.
Fresno Medical Mission at the ready.
KSEE24 crew witnesses the miracle of life in Gyumri, Armenia.
Life saving work of Central Valley surgeons in Armenia.
Ribbon cutting on new surgical center in Ashtarak Armenia. Fresno donors made this dream come true.
KSEE24 on assignment with the Fresno Medical Mission
Honorary Consulate to Armenia Berj Apkarian explains the crisis facing one hospital.
KSEE24's Stefani Booroojian and Kevin Mahan at the meeting with President Bako Sahakyan.
Medical Meeting in Artsakh.
The President of Artsakh meets with the Fresno Medical Mission.
Learning modern medicine techniques with the Fresno Medical Mission in surgery.
Leaning in for a look. Dr. Brien Tonkinson holds class and helps a patient in Armenia.
Fresno Medical Mission cares on one of the smallest patients in the region. Six-year old Yanna receives life-changing better breathing surgery.