‘We’re all hurting’: Central Valley Blue Star Moms remember lives lost in Afghanistan

CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE) – Around two dozen people gathered in Old Town Clovis Thursday to remember the lives lost in Afghanistan.

The Central Valley Blue Star Moms, American Legion Post 147, and community members met for a candlelight vigil. The organizers say after they heard about the bombings in Kabul, which resulted in the deaths of 13 U.S. service members, they knew they had to do something. In less than 30 minutes, they had planned an event for the community to come together.

“We’re all hurting. It’s very heartbreaking,” Marisol Gonzalez president of the Central Valley Blue Star Moms said.

For some, the tragedy hit close to home.

“As Blue Star Mothers we have children serving in the military. Some of us have children there now and some of us have veterans that have been there. So this is very close to our hearts,” Gonzalez said.

Emotions ran high as the group sent thoughts and prayers to the friends and families of those killed.

“Lord we just ask you to bring comfort to the families and know that they’re not alone and there’s an army of civilians that have their back,” a woman prayed.

Lisa Bailey, the first vice president of the Central Valley Blue Star Moms, said she wants to send a message of love – and hopes their support reaches anyone who needs it.

“Right now what we’re here about tonight is we want to bring the community together, uplift them and let them know we’re here for support,” she said.

The group prayed for unity and peace in the days ahead.

“Within the military, there is no division of race or creed and we ask that to come to the homeland too. Lord, just renew our hope don’t let this damage our hope,” a woman prayed.

Gonzalez and Bailey encourage anyone who needs support in this difficult time to reach out to them.