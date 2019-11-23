Wells Fargo donates $20,000 for burial expenses in Fresno quadruple murder

FRESNO, California (KGPE) – Wells Fargo announced Friday at the Fresno Center’s annual thanksgiving dinner it will donate $20,000 to the families of the four men shot and killed last Sunday to pay for funeral expenses.

Four men were killed and six others were wounded when two men entered the backyard of a Fresno home where a football watch party was going on and opened fire with hand guns on Nov. 17.

“This week has been a nightmare for our community and to see our elected officials come together and for them to come together here, the community sees that as well,” said the Fresno Center CEO Pao Yang.

Mayor Lee Brand spoke at the dinner and assured the audience the police department is working diligently to find the suspects responsible and bring justice to the families.

“There is an evil in this community that must be stopped,” Brand said.

The City of Fresno announced today that it would add $40,000 to the Crime Stoppers fund for a tip leading to an arrest in the murders, bringing the total amount to $56,000.

