CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Well Community Church begins its second development phase on Thursday.

The Well’s groundbreaking ceremony and celebration will officially mark the start of work on the 52-acre land on the corner of Nees and Minnewawa.

“We are truly humbled by the opportunity to steward this property and are committed to continuing the legacy of investment in the youth of the Valley,” said Lead Pastor Brad Bell. “We have a responsibility to allow for growth.”

The campus expansion will include a 500-seat venue, a game area, and a coffee house, and is expected to be completed in the summer of 2024. Plans also include the preservation of the Smittcamp family residence, Wawona Peach Stand, and ample green space for the community.

The first phase, completed in the spring of 2023, included an auditorium, meeting space, children’s facilities, and beach volleyball courts.