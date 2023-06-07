PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Porterville’s 42nd Annual Flag Day Celebration theme for this year will be “Welcome Veterans” held on June 14, according to the Porterville Chamber of Commerce officials.

The Flag Day Ceremony will mark the replacement of the largest American Flag in town, a 24-foot flag, with a 40-foot flag that flies over the parking lot where the ceremony is set to be held.

According to officials, the ceremony will begin with the Posting of the Colors by American Legion Post 20, followed by the Pledge of Allegiance and the Invocation, and then Mayor Martha Flores will present the City Proclamation.

The ceremony will have Mike Bordeaux as a guest speaker and The Old Glory Club will be distributing order forms for flags flown over the Nation’s Capital.

The ceremony will conclude with the Porterville Elks Lodge raising the new flag and the American Legion Post No. 20 conducting the proper decommissioning of old flags.

Porterville Chamber of Commerce officials said that there are several locations for anyone that would like to drop off their old flags for proper decommissioning before the event:

Citizens Bank

Porterville Elks Lodge

Porterville Chamber of Commerce

Veterans Memorial Building

Porterville Area Coordinating Council

The event is free, but sitting might be limited so officials from the Porterville Chamber of Commerce are encouraging participants to bring a chair; refreshments will be served.