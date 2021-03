OAKHURST, California (KSEE/KGPE) – After it was blown down by strong winds, the ‘Welcome to Oakhurst’ sign was restored to its original place Tuesday.

Pictures show machinery lifting the previously flattened sign to its original mounting point, just outside the Madera County community.

The sign came down due to high winds on Jan. 18. It was reinstalled with help from business owners, the chamber of commerce, and Madera County District 5 Supervisor Tom Wheeler.