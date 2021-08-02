Welcome Kiden, the Fresno Chaffee Zoo’s newest Masai giraffe

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The Fresno Chaffee Zoo welcomed a new giraffe named Kiden Monday.

The Masai giraffe is three years old and weighs approximately 1,142 pounds. She joins three other Masai giraffes at the Fresno Chaffee Zoo; Betty Lou, Fenny, and Siku.

Photo provided by the Fresno Chaffee Zoo

“Kiden is doing great and is exploring her surroundings,” said Lead Zookeeper Michele Green. “We look forward to watching her develop her role in the herd.”

Guests can get up-close and personal with the herd at the zoo’s feeding platform, a news release said, which allows guests to feed the giraffes.