Welcome Katherine Phillips, the newest member of the CBS47 and KSEE24 news team

You might be seeing a new face on CBS47 Eyewitness News and KSEE24. Meet Katherine Phillips!

Katherine comes to the Central Valley from Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. There she reported on Hurricane Isaias, covered floods, city and county government, and the COVID-19 pandemic, even speaking one-on-one with then-Vice President Mike Pence.

Originally from Virginia Beach, Katherine majored in broadcast journalism at the University of South Carolina and spent summers in college interning in Washington DC.

She’s a huge country music fan, and used to live in Hawaii! In her free time, you’ll find Katherine with her rescue dog Bradley and making trips to the beach.

Welcome to the team, Katherine!