FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – A major change in COVID-19 protocols for the City of Fresno.

Weekly COVID-19 testing for city employees, including police officers and firefighters, is about to stop.

It’s been six months since city employees unvaccinated against COVID-19 would be tested before coming into work.

The assistant city manager says that all ends Monday.

At the end of the workday Friday, the City Manager’s Office will no longer require COVID-19 testing for all city employees.

Up till now, the standing rule has been that unvaccinated city employees had to undergo mandatory weekly testing.

“In consultation with the mayor and the city manager, the city manager will be suspending effective the end of the business day tomorrow covid testing for all city employees,” said Asst. City Manager Gregory Barfield.

Barfield made the announcement at Thursday’s city council meeting.

Around 1,100 city employees have been tested every week since late September.

Now, they can walk into work Monday without a mask and without a test.

“We started off today with seven employees who have COVID, at one point two and a half months ago that would’ve been in the hundreds. We are really seeing a bigger change,” he said.

Barfield says about 71% of all city staff is vaccinated against the virus.

“As we move to an endemic,” said Barfield in the meeting Thursday, “this is one of the moves we feel is important to move towards.”

That doesn’t mean COVID-19 protocols will be going away completely.

“The daily health screening, everyone will still have to do that. In addition to that, we will still follow all our OSHA protocols, so the tracking and isolation of individuals, and the reporting that we have to do to the state and local agencies once a week,” he said.

This comes as the number of COVID-19 patients in Fresno County drops to as low as it has been in May of 2021 with 260.