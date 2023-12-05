KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – On Fridays, Kings County employees can now leave at noon after the Kings County Board of Supervisors announced Tuesday a permanent change in hours to the public for participant departments in a newly adopted alternative work schedule.

Officials say this change was enacted to accommodate a voluntary 9/80 work schedule originally piloted in the Summer and Fall of 2023.

Effective Dec. 25, 2023, participating Kings County Departments will be open to the public Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Friday from 8 a.m. to noon.

County officials say they conducted an employee survey to gather feedback on the original pilot, and the data collected from these surveys informed the Board of Supervisor’s decision to make the change permanent.

“Kings County is committed to being an employer of choice, and this alternative work schedule is both beneficial to County employees, without impacting public services,” said Supervisor Richard Valle, Chair of the Kings County Board of Supervisors. “Employee support for this alternative work schedule was overwhelming, and we look forward to exploring additional opportunities for enhancing recruitment and retention.”

All public services will remain available during these hours of operation. Officials encourage residents and visitors to use the appointment portals for those departments that have them available on their web pages to ensure the most efficient service.