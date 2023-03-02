FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The 37th annual Fresno Home and Garden Show is back this weekend at the Fresno Fairgrounds.

The show allows attendees to meet and discuss needs all at one location.

Show representatives say one vendor on hand this year is Tiny House Village, which will showcase a variety of tiny houses and their builders, where attendees can see what it’s like to live in less than 400 square feet.

Along with pet adoptions being available through the weekend at the pet center portion, one new feature at this year’s show is a dog training seminar series.

Tickets are $10 each. Seniors are $5 and children 12 and under are free.