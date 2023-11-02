FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Embarc Fresno, in partnership with Weed for Warriors is providing veterans with resources and medical alternatives to fight the opioid crisis on Saturday, Nov. 11, according to Weed for Warriors.

Organizers say the project aims to continue bringing awareness to the opioid epidemic among veterans by advocating for cannabis to be recognized as a medical alternative and working towards veterans’ freedom from traditional state policies against it.

On Veteran’s Day, Embarc Fresno and Weed for Warriors will gift veterans with a free bag full of various cannabis products, including, wellness, flower, edibles and concentrates.

They will also get assisted on-site registration for a medical card.