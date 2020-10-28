Wednesday Morning Forecast

CHOWCHILLA, Calif. (KGPE) - A Merced toddler is safe with her family after a man stole her mother’s car with her inside Monday evening.

Authorities say 3-year-old Jessie Sanchez’s mother left the car running to grab her purse from her porch when they were heading out for an errand. Her mother Melissa says Jessie’s grandmother was keeping watch but in a split second a man jumped in the driver's seat and took off, with her daughter still inside.