Wednesday Morning Forecast

PORTERVILLE, California (KSEE) - The SQF Complex fire has burned more than 140,000 acres and was 33% contained Tuesday night. During the day, aircrafts made continuous rounds over the fire, dropping water and fire retardant.

Dozens of people parked outside the Porterville Air Attack Base to watch the aircrafts land. Some pilots took notice of the group and sounded off sirens in return to the cheers.