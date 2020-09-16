Wednesday Morning Forecast

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) -- The SQF Complex Fire, consisting of the larger Castle Fire and the smaller Shotgun Fire, has scorched a total of 114,320 acres and is 12% contained as of Wednesday morning.

The western flank of the blaze, burning near Camp Nelson and Three Rivers, continued to be a top priority for firefighters as it exhibits "active" fire behavior, according to Cal Fire. A large spot fire erupted in Jenny Creek on Tuesday and caused additional evacuations northwest of the fire.