Wednesday Morning Forecast

FRESNO, California (KGPE) - The Big Fresno Fair is shifting gears. After months of monitoring the COVID-19 pandemic, organizers announced Tuesday that in-person events will be cancelled for its 2020 run.

Fresno City Councilmember Miguel Arias spoke out last month when organizers announced they were going ahead with a scaled-back, in-person fair. He was pleased to see a change in plans.