Wednesday Morning Forecast

FRESNO, California (KSEE) - Two shooting victims are in a critical condition after one was shot in the head and another in the arm following an incident in Fresno Tuesday, according to police.

Officers say around 9:45 p.m., a man and a woman were shot while in a car with three others near Fairmont and Holt avenues. The victims drove off and ended up at an apartment complex near Marks and Clinton avenues. The suspect is described as a black man with dreads and wearing a hoodie.