Wednesday Morning Forecast

VISALIA, California (KGPE) - A group of Visalia high school students and parents voiced their frustration over the district's graduation plans Tuesday. They plan to host drive-through ceremonies at each high school.

"There's a schedule by your last name and you go at a certain time and you drive through and you pull up and we just hop up and take our picture. They're going to give us a box with our diploma and cords and stuff," Camille Lim a Golden West senior said.