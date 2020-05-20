Wednesday Morning Forecast

VISALIA, California (KSEE) - The Tulare County Board of Supervisors voted Tuesday to defy the state's emergency order. The split 3-2 decision allows nearly all businesses, including those deemed 'higher risk' such as gyms and salons, to reopen.

Supervisors said they will not enforce the state order and want businesses to be smart about health guidelines, but also be able to decide for themselves if they want to reopen.